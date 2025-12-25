The Remnant Faithful are the Bearers of CHRIST'S LIGHT this Christmas

John-Henry Westen draws a profound and urgent parallel between the world that rejected the newborn Christ and the spiritual crisis we face today. Just as the Holy Family found no room at the inn and was met with indifference from those who should have known the Messiah, so too do faithful Catholics today face rejection, confusion, and coldness—even within the Church.

