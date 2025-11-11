The Replacement of Christ | Frankly Ep. 13

Liberal democracy has become a man-made religion, using propaganda, psychology, and mass media to erase Christ from public life and enthrone the worship of man. Frank Wright traces the origins of this spiritual coup through thinkers like Matthew Arnold, John Dewey, and Walter Lippmann, showing how the promise of “progress” masked a systematic rejection of truth. Drawing on Pascendi Dominici Gregis, he warns that the crisis was foreseen, and the way back is clear: dismantle the illusion, return to Christ, and rebuild civilization on what is eternal.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

**** HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://7xup.short.gy/qQkpPy

Find FULL and UNCENSORED content here to see beyond what we can show you on YouTube: https://7xup.short.gy/KNBJfI