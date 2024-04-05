Most Viral Moments
The Rise of WOMEN Altar Servers

The rise of women roles at the altar started long before Pope Francis, with key decisions made by Pope St. John Paul II and the late Pope Benedict XVI. However, Pope Francis took these inroads and codified radical changes. This is just the latest attempt to weaken the Church’s tradition — and to blur the lines between men and women.

Watch the full interview now, where Kyle Clement, assistant to well-known exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger, warns against opening doors to demonic influence. Watch now: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/exorcist-assistant-warns-against-doors-to-the-demonic/

April 5, 2024

