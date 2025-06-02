The Sacred Heart still bleeds | Bishop Strickland

The living mystery of the Sacred Heart of Jesus — not as a poetic symbol but as Christ’s glorified, wounded heart that still suffers from the irreverence and indifference of His Church. Drawing on Eucharistic miracles from around the world, scriptural insights, and saintly wisdom, the host reveals how the Sacred Heart continues to bleed from betrayal — through sacrilege, doctrinal confusion, and a lack of Eucharistic reverence. Catholics are called to console the heart of Christ through reparation, First Friday devotion, and unwavering fidelity to the truth.

