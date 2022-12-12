The John-Henry Westen Show

The secrets to a happy marriage the devil wants to keep hidden

The Devil's plan to destroy marriage and the family just hit a new stumbling block: Fr. Robert Altier's new book "God's Plan for Your Marriage." Tune in now as Fr. Altier joins John-Henry Westen to explain how he was inspired to pen this text and the essential understandings needed for both salvation and a happy marriage. CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

