The simple path to God: prayer, perseverance & grace | Lenten Retreat Day 6

True spirituality isn’t complicated — it’s about loving God with your whole heart. In this Lenten Retreat, explore the necessity of perseverance in prayer, the dangers of a self-reliant faith, and the freedom found in embracing divine grace. Learn how historical shifts like Catholic stoicism turned prayer into a human-centered effort rather than a God-centered surrender. Through personal testimony and deep reflection, this episode reveals how overcoming distractions, practicing self-denial, and committing to daily prayer lead to true transformation and union with God.

April 5, 2025

