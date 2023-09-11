Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Simple Solution to a Better Life | What Everyone Gets Wrong about Fasting

Everyone wants what’s best in life for themselves and their families, and nobody understands this better than Drew Mason, Managing Partner of St. Joseph Partners. Drew Mason helps people reach financial stability by making time-tested precious metals investments. However, there’s a forgotten method that brings a deep sense of happiness that many people get wrong: the power of fasting. Drew Mason understands that letting go of our hungers, desires, and worries through fasting brings inner peace. Fasting is the antidote to so many of our culture’s problems, the solution to spiritual warfare, and the protection of our priests and religious. Drew Mason explains the power of fasting and why everyone should include fasting into their spiritual lives.

Pledge to pray and fast for the Triumph of the Catholic Faith at the Synod on Synodality: https://www.lifesitenews.com/prayer-pledges/synod/

September 11, 2023

