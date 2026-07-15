The SSPX Excommunications have Forced the Church Crisis Out in the Open

The excommunications of the Society of Saint Pius X have done what decades of debate could not: they have forced the crisis in the Catholic Church out into the open. Cardinals, archbishops, and faithful are now publicly divided over whether Pope Leo XIV is preserving or departing from historic Catholic teaching.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo praises the Pope’s leadership. Archbishop Jan Paweł Lenga labels Leo a “False Peter.” Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò defends the SSPX and questions the Vatican’s response. The battle lines are drawn, not over personalities, but over authority, tradition, and the very identity of the Church.

The SSPX’s decision to appeal its excommunication decree is a strategic move to force a public examination of the Vatican’s justification. Father Charles Murr argues that Catholics should not fear respectfully questioning Church leaders. The pope is not beyond criticism, and papal authority is not absolute in every matter.

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