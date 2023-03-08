The Van Maren Show

The state is coming for your children: Why parents can't ignore gender ideology, assisted suicide

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon shares an urgent warning about the encroachment of state-sponsored physical and moral destruction of children, specifically the very real horrors of “gender transitions” and the proposed idea of assisted suicide for “mature minors” in Canada. If you’re a parent, you will want to tune in to this episode.

The Van Maren ShowMarch 8, 2023

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The Van Maren Show

About the Show

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More