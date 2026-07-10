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"The State of Emergency Is Real" – Fr. Altman on SSPX, Leo's Heresy & The Cloud of Confusion

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“Confusion is not from heaven,” Father James Altman declares. “It is from hell itself.” And the cloud of confusion currently descending on the Church is being spread by the pope, his cardinals, and the bishops he appoints, men who are leading not just 1.4 billion Catholics astray, but the entire globe.

The state of emergency is not a matter of opinion. It is a matter of definition. If popes and bishops are teaching contrary to the doctrine of the Church and leading souls astray, that is by definition an emergency. The SSPX consecrations were not rebellion. They were a response to a crisis that the Vatican refuses to acknowledge.

Father Altman contrasts the confusion with the clarity of truth. Jesus did not suffer and die to leave His followers confused. The faith is clear. The doctrine is unchanging. The confusion is manufactured, and it is coming from the top. The faithful must recognize it for what it is and refuse to be led astray.

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July 10, 2026

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