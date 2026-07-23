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The State We Are In – A Documentary Series That Will Change How You See the World

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How did the world get here? How did liberal democracy, global institutions, and the ideology that rules the West come to replace Christian civilization? Frank Wright’s upcoming documentary series, The State We Are In, promises answers.

The series explores the historical, political, and cultural developments that gave rise to the modern order—and the ideas and individuals behind them. Wright draws on Catholic social teaching, particularly the writings of Pope Leo XIII and Pope St. Pius X, to argue that the Church anticipated the challenges now overwhelming society. What is happening is not an accident. It was engineered.

CATCH UP ON EPISODE 1: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-state-we-are-in-episode-1-the-elephant-in-the-room/

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July 23, 2026

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