The State We Are In - Episode 2: The God that failed twice

Liberal democracy was sold as the culmination of human progress, peace, freedom, and prosperity for all. Instead, it has delivered perpetual war, social fragmentation, economic instability, and a growing chasm between reality and the narratives elites force upon us. Frank Wright argues that the modern order is not the product of evolution. It is a deliberate construction, a revolutionary system built through modern finance, propaganda, and international institutions designed to replace Christian civilization with a standardized global order.

The system has already failed once, in the aftermath of the First World War. Now it is approaching a second collapse under the weight of debt, cultural revolution, and declining public confidence. Political ideology has become a substitute religion, a new faith that cannot sustain civilization and cannot explain the crises it has created.

Catholic social teaching anticipated these developments decades before they unfolded. The Church offered the only coherent alternative to the revolutionary system that has brought the West to the brink. The State We Are In lays bare the machinery of modern power and the faith that will survive its collapse. The God of liberal democracy has failed. The God of the Church has not.

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