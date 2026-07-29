The State We Are In – The Documentary That Exposes the System That Rules You

Frank Wright introduces LifeSiteNews’ upcoming documentary, The State We Are In, a project that examines the cultural, political, and moral forces that have led to today’s societal crisis. Modern institutions, media, politics, economics, and popular culture, have aligned against traditional Christian values and truth, creating an environment hostile to Christianity and Western civilization.

The documentary traces these developments back more than a century, attributing them to the influence of self-described “internationalists” and a media-driven system that promotes liberal ideology while marginalizing competing beliefs. Wright argues that contemporary moral and cultural trends were foreseen in Catholic social teaching, particularly the writings of Pope Leo XIII and Pope Pius X.

The message is not despair; it is understanding. To resist the forces reshaping the world, Catholics must first understand them. The State We Are In is the map. The question is whether you will watch it, and whether you will act.

WATCH PART 1 : https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-state-we-are-in-episode-1-the-elephant-in-the-room/

WATCH PART 2: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-state-we-are-in-episode-2-the-god-that-failed-twice/