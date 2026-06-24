The synodal trap: Why the Vatican's 'pause' on reform is just a delay

The Vatican rejected the German bishops’ proposal for lay preaching. But the Faith & Reason panel argues this is not a victory; it is a temporary pause. Synodality is not slowing down. It is transforming the Church’s structure and authority from within while Pope Leo’s comments downplaying sexual sin signal a continued shift away from clear moral teaching.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Outreach Conference at Georgetown University, backed by Cardinals Robert McElroy and Joseph Tobin, has become the flashpoint. The panel exposes the conference as an effort to normalize what the Church has always called sin, while Catholic students gathered outside to pray the Rosary in defiance. The contrast could not be starker.

The dots are connecting: the synodal process, the silence on sexual morality, the promotion of LGBT ministries, and the gradual replacement of Catholic doctrine with a new religion of inclusion. But ordinary Catholics are waking up. Student groups. Ballplayers. Laity. They are speaking out, praying publicly, and refusing to accept the new orthodoxy.

The war is on. And the faithful are finally fighting back.

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