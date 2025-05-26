Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The time for compromise Is OVER | Bishop Strickland

Bishop Joseph Strickland delivers a fiery wake-up call, declaring that the battle between life and death is no longer just outside the Church, it’s within it. Drawing from Scripture and Evangelium Vitae, he exposes the moral collapse behind record-high abortion numbers, the rise of euthanasia, and Catholic institutions partnering with pro-abortion entities under the guise of charity. The faithful must stop compromising, start speaking boldly, and reclaim the Gospel of Life. Silence is no longer an option: Truth demands a voice!

May 26, 2025

