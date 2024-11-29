The Tragic Case of Mark Reno: Wrongful Accusation?

Investigative journalist Jenny Hay reveals the tragic story of Mark Reno, a pro-life activist wrongfully accused of arson and federal crimes related to a fire at a Planned Parenthood facility in Knoxville, Tennessee. Despite strong evidence suggesting his innocence, Reno became a target of a controversial FBI investigation.

