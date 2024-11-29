Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Tragic Case of Mark Reno: Wrongful Accusation?

Investigative journalist Jenny Hay reveals the tragic story of Mark Reno, a pro-life activist wrongfully accused of arson and federal crimes related to a fire at a Planned Parenthood facility in Knoxville, Tennessee. Despite strong evidence suggesting his innocence, Reno became a target of a controversial FBI investigation.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/journalist-exposes-fbis-miscarriage-of-justice-that-led-to-death-of-jailed-pro-lifer/

November 29, 2024

