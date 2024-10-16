Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
The transgender movement will never give up: here's why
The Van Maren ShowSee More
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon identifies a key reason why the transgender movement, despite increasing opposition, is not going away anytime soon.
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
****
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
October 16, 2024
Comments