Mother Miriam Live

The Trinity is an infinitely rich mystery that can only be believed, not understood

In today's episode, Mother Miriam reads the Athanasian Creed, which describes the mystery of the Trinity, and takes listener calls.

Mother Miriam LiveJune 13, 2022

Mother Miriam Live

About the Show

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

