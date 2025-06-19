Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Trinity, True Forgiveness & the Cost of Real Love

The Mother Miriam Show

The Mother Miriam Show

Mother Miriam offers a passionate catechesis on the Holy Trinity, reading the full Athanasian Creed and explaining why belief in the Trinity is essential for salvation. Drawing on Saint Augustine and the Hebrew Scriptures, she reveals how God’s triune nature is eternal and not a New Testament invention.

She then answers listener questions about family estrangement, fallen-away children, and the painful work of forgiveness. She rejects feel-good relativism and reminds Catholics that real absolution demands repentance—and that loving the people closest to us sometimes means saying hard truths.

June 19, 2025

