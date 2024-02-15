Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The TRUE Roots of Liberation Theology

The true origins of liberation theology come from Germany, the KGB, and anti-democratic roots. Liberation theology was then exported to Latin America, where it has wreaked havoc on the Church ever since. Has Pope Francis taken too many pointers from liberation theology?

Watch the full interview, including shocking details from a Vatican insider thanks to Fr. Charles Murr, author of Murder in the 33rd Degree: The Gagnon Investigation into Vatican Freemasonry:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/exclusive-insider-reveals-stunning-new-details-of-pope-francis-vatican-maneuvers

February 15, 2024

