The true sanctity of life | Bishop Strickland

Bishop Joseph Strickland emphasizes the sanctity of life from conception to natural death, condemning direct and intentional killing, including abortion, euthanasia, suicide, and unjust violence. He explores the Fifth Commandment, “You shall not kill,” and its deep moral and spiritual implications, highlighting the importance of prayer and spiritual fortitude in a culture that disregards the value of human life. Bishop Strickland stresses that life is a divine gift entrusted to humanity by God, making it imperative to defend and uphold it.

Bishop Strickland also addresses modern moral dilemmas such as just war, the death penalty, and assisted suicide, clarifying the Church’s position on these issues. He calls on Catholics to support the vulnerable and urges bishops to speak out courageously, reminding the faithful that love, justice, and mercy must guide all decisions concerning human life.

