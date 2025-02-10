Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The true sanctity of life | Bishop Strickland

A Shepherd's Voice

A Shepherd's Voice

See More

Bishop Joseph Strickland emphasizes the sanctity of life from conception to natural death, condemning direct and intentional killing, including abortion, euthanasia, suicide, and unjust violence. He explores the Fifth Commandment, “You shall not kill,” and its deep moral and spiritual implications, highlighting the importance of prayer and spiritual fortitude in a culture that disregards the value of human life. Bishop Strickland stresses that life is a divine gift entrusted to humanity by God, making it imperative to defend and uphold it.

Bishop Strickland also addresses modern moral dilemmas such as just war, the death penalty, and assisted suicide, clarifying the Church’s position on these issues. He calls on Catholics to support the vulnerable and urges bishops to speak out courageously, reminding the faithful that love, justice, and mercy must guide all decisions concerning human life.

 

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

has context menu

February 10, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

The true sanctity of life | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:16

The breakdown of the family | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:52

Keeping the Sabbath holy | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
30:13

Bishop Strickland denounces Pope Francis' 'denigration' of the Latin Mass

Recent Videos
30:47

The idea 'all religions lead to God' violates the First Commandment | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: 'We are a Church that believes in miracles'

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: The Church is not a 'corporation' but the Mystical Body of Christ

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: Christ's yoke can help lighten the burdens and trials of our lives

Recent Videos
25:38

Bishop Strickland: Advent helps us repent of our sins and direct our focus back to Christ

Recent Videos
25:27

Bishop Strickland: Children are 'not a commodity to be acquired' via surrogacy

Recent Videos
25:40

Bishop Strickland: Some Church leaders 'caught up in finding their own truth,' ignoring the Gospel

Recent Videos
25:39

Bishop Strickland: This world is passing away, so keep your eyes fixed on Christ in heaven

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...