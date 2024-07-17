Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Truth About 'Brain Death': A Flawed Concept?

Dr. Byrne explains the troubling concept of “brain death,” which he argues is medically and philosophically flawed, created to facilitate organ transplantation from otherwise living human beings – essentially organ harvesting. Death is traditionally understood as when the body starts to decompose, not when someone is declared “brain dead” while still showing signs of life.

Dr. Byrne shares experiences of “brain dead” individuals later exhibiting signs of life, revealing the troubling implications of organ donation. He discusses the legal aspects, the influence of Big Pharma, and powerful ways to protect yourself and your loved ones. Learn about informed consent, legal protections, and the importance of opting out of organ donation if you want to avoid organs being harvested while still alive.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/brain-death-and-organ-harvesting-what-you-need-to-know/

July 17, 2024

