The truth about Paris Hilton’s ‘20 boys’ and the bishops’ war

The war for the soul of the Catholic Church continues to intensify as Bishop Paprocki accuses notorious pro-LGBT Cardinal McElroy of heresy.

Will the princes of the Church finally go into a period of healing, or will this only embolden the modernists infiltrators to double down on their mission of destroying Christ’s Church?

Meanwhile, the culture of sexual sin has claimed yet another victim, as baptized Catholic Paris Hilton unashamedly admits she has frozen 20 boys through in vitro fertilization.

Will this disregard for human life finally teach the world the dark conclusion that results from rejecting the Church’s sexual morality? Will she discover the grace and peace of Christ she so desperately needs? Or will a tepid Church ignore her commoditization of life and sit silently as she hurdles toward self-destruction?

Watch this episode of Faith and Reason now for what you need to know to help heal our broken world.

Faith & Reason

