The TRUTH about Pope Francis' death: Michael Haynes reacts

Senior Vatican correspondent Michael Haynes joins LiveNOW to discuss the Vatican’s official announcement on the death of Pope Francis. Haynes offers insight into the reported cause — cerebral stroke leading to coma and cardiac arrest — and contextualizes the Pope’s long-declining health, including respiratory issues, bilateral pneumonia, diabetes, and hypertension. Haynes also examines the broader implications of Francis’ passing for the Catholic Church, the future of the papacy, and how the Vatican is handling the historic transition.

