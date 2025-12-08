Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The TRUTH behind John-Henry’s removal — and the new board that protects LifeSite’s mission

LifeSiteNews Acting CFO Vicki Yamasaki presents the FIRST complete public account of the coordinated attempt to remove LifeSiteNews leadership earlier this year. Through months of investigative work, she confirms that John-Henry Westen was entirely innocent of all wrongdoing and that a group of internal and external bad actors used false accusations to stage a coup designed to seize control of the organization.

The attempted coup caused financial, reputational, and operational harm — yet also how, through God’s providence and the resilience of staff, donors, and supporters, LifeSiteNews has emerged stronger. New governance safeguards, financial controls, secure IT systems, and a unified board now protect the mission. LifeSiteNews survived a direct attack, has been fully restored, and is moving forward with renewed resolve to proclaim truth without compromise.

December 8, 2025

