Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Uganda Martyrs: Faith can cost everything

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

This powerful documentary tells the story of the Uganda Martyrs: young Christian converts who chose death over compromise under the brutal reign of King Mwanga II. Through compelling interviews and historical reflection, viewers witness the courage of these men who refused the king’s demands for sexual favors, standing firm in their Catholic faith despite torture, mutilation, and death. Their unwavering conviction in the face of persecution remains a timeless witness to the strength of truth, purity, and fidelity to Christ. The Uganda Martyrs didn’t just die for their faith, they lived it to the very end.

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/the-ugandan-martyrs-are-true-examples-of-chastity-in-a-lust-ridden-world/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

June 2, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

The Uganda Martyrs: Faith can cost everything

Recent Videos
43:17

Human TRAFFICKING in plain sight?! | Ireland’s surrogacy SCANDAL

Recent Videos
16:53

Heartfelt plea to Pope Leo XIV: RESTORE the TRUTH!

Recent Videos
12:41

Dejection to HOPE | What caused my delayed embrace of Pope Leo

Recent Videos
41:35

U.K. BACKS DOWN on surrogacy ... for now

Recent Videos
6:51

The Gaza GENOCIDE they don’t want you to see: Jason Jones

Recent Videos
11:52

Holy See ambassador: The #1 thing Catholic fathers must do

Recent Videos
3:54

Ottawa March for Life 2025: THOUSANDS rise for the unborn!

Recent Videos
9:44

New Pope Leo XIV – Hints of hope and THE sign to watch for

Recent Videos
4:16

Rick Santorum: The Church needs a LION, not a politician

Recent Videos
5:56

Ed Pentin: What’s REALLY driving the next conclave

Recent Videos
4:07

A novena for a pope of restoration: Bishop Strickland prays for a pope to restore all things

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...