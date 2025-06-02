The Uganda Martyrs: Faith can cost everything

This powerful documentary tells the story of the Uganda Martyrs: young Christian converts who chose death over compromise under the brutal reign of King Mwanga II. Through compelling interviews and historical reflection, viewers witness the courage of these men who refused the king’s demands for sexual favors, standing firm in their Catholic faith despite torture, mutilation, and death. Their unwavering conviction in the face of persecution remains a timeless witness to the strength of truth, purity, and fidelity to Christ. The Uganda Martyrs didn’t just die for their faith, they lived it to the very end.

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/the-ugandan-martyrs-are-true-examples-of-chastity-in-a-lust-ridden-world/

