‘The United States is sinking into communism,’ we need to pray the rosary to save it

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 11.16.2020. Today, Mother Miriam implores listeners to pray the rosary daily to help save the United States from falling into communism. She warns the US is “going to get a taste of what has brought down Venezuela and other countries,” if Joe Biden becomes President.

