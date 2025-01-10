The unshakable strength of the Catholic Church and our call to action

Throughout history, the Catholic Church has faced immense challenges, yet its mission and resilience have endured. Deacon Fred Bartels describes the remarkable story of how he went from fallen away to devout Catholic deacon after extensively studying Church teaching and embracing a deep prayer life.

The Church has the ability to stand firm through trials, but the challenge is how you can bring Christ’s truth and hope to a world in need, embracing the Church’s mission to transform hearts and renew society.

