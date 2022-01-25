The US military is purging conservative Christians who object to abortion-tainted vaccines. Here's proof
In this can't miss episode, John-Henry is joined by Navy commander Rob Green, demoted for his refusal to take the experimental COVID jab, and his lawyer Davis Younts. The two have compiled a trove of accounts and documents that expose the US military's highly coercive and discriminatory treatment of unvaccinated servicemembers.
The John-Henry Westen ShowJanuary 25, 2022
Recent VideosSee More
-
The US military is purging conservative Christians who object to abortion-tainted vaccines. Here's proof
-
Pro-abortion 'Catholics' who sacrilegiously vandalized Our Lady's Shrine in DC have attacked Almighty God
-
Catholic activist Jesse Romero lays out the spiritual tools needed to fight the devil
-
A Catholic perspective on COVID 'mass formation psychosis' with Franciscan University professor
-
John-Henry Westen explains how Catholics should act when Pope Francis contradicts Church teaching