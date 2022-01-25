The John-Henry Westen Show

The US military is purging conservative Christians who object to abortion-tainted vaccines. Here's proof

In this can't miss episode, John-Henry is joined by Navy commander Rob Green, demoted for his refusal to take the experimental COVID jab, and his lawyer Davis Younts. The two have compiled a trove of accounts and documents that expose the US military's highly coercive and discriminatory treatment of unvaccinated servicemembers.

