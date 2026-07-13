The Vatican's Unbelievable Double Standard | Abortion Gets a Lighter Penalty Than the SSPX

A Catholic who procures an abortion incurs automatic excommunication. The process for lifting that penalty is straightforward: repentance, confession, and amendment of life. But for a layperson who formally adheres to the Society of Saint Pius X—the Vatican now demands a profession of faith, a formula of adherence to the diocesan bishop, acceptance of Vatican II, and a written commitment never to publicly oppose the Pope’s teachings. The process is more severe for traditional Catholics than for those who have participated in the killing of the unborn.

John-Henry Westen unpacks the Vatican’s new guidelines from Cardinal Fernández, which outline the requirements for those who wish to have their excommunications lifted. The contrast is stark and revealing. The Church has imposed a harsher canonical process on those who preserve the Traditional Latin Mass than on those who have procured abortion.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/fulton-sheen-sspx-letter-leo-xivs-new-lgbt-bishop-why-abortion-is-treated-lighter-than-sspx/

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