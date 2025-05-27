Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The visions that changed everything | Luz de Maria

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Argentinian stigmatist Luz de Maria shares her earliest alleged visions of Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary, encounters that launched a flood of prophetic warnings about the end times. She reveals how her mystical experiences began, the spiritual weight of what she saw, and the dire messages she claims to have received about the coming reign of the Antichrist, global upheaval, and the battle for souls. Whether you’re a believer or a skeptic, her testimony is a wake-up call to prepare spiritually for what may lie ahead.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/shocking-prophecy-revealed-the-antichrist-is-here/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 27, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
5:24

The visions that changed everything | Luz de Maria

Recent Videos
3:37

Will the CCP invade Canada?

Recent Videos
4:04

Hell is real — Don't stay silent

Recent Videos
3:28

Babies or bio-waste? The dark cost of IVF

Recent Videos
5:07

The Antichrist: warnings from the early church

Recent Videos
4:24

A new dawn for the unborn or same old lies? | Trump's America

Recent Videos
3:52

Is Trump turning against Israel?

Recent Videos
5:20

From IVF to life: A doctor’s radical conversion

Recent Videos
5:46

Globalism vs. Nationalism: The political firestorm over Canada’s future

Recent Videos
3:02

Heaven’s warning? Antichrist now controls world leaders

Recent Videos
4:13

The coming reign of the Antichrist approaching?

Recent Videos
3:47

Betrayal foretold? Luz de Maria’s end-time prophecy

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...