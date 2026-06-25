The War on Catholic Teaching: McElroy, Martin & The LGBT Revolution at Georgetown

Cardinal Robert McElroy stood at the altar of Georgetown University and told the faithful the Church had “frequently wounded” the LGBT community through “judgmentalism and exclusion.” It was classic Alinsky, create the oppressed class, frame the Church as the oppressor, and advance the Marxist agenda that has been the through-line of the synodal process.

But while the cardinals and conference speakers promoted a new gospel, Catholic students gathered outside the gates to pray the Rosary. They gathered 31,000 signatures opposing the conference. They engaged the speakers, including Eve Tushnet, a lesbian author; Father Keenan, who testified against defining marriage as between man and woman; and Sister Corcoran, a supporter of the blasphemous Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, whose street performances mock nuns and spit in God’s face.

Frank Wright and Liz Yore expose the conference for what it is: a celebration of disordered sexuality, a rejection of the Church’s practical wisdom, and a direct assault on the family. The hyper-sexualization of society is not liberation, it is self-destruction at scale. It detaches sex from marriage, from procreation, from the creation of families. It is killing the West. And the Church hierarchy is promoting it.

WATCH FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-synodal-trap-why-the-vaticans-pause-on-reform-is-just-a-delay/

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