The WAR on Children and the Family EXPOSED | Elizabeth Yore

Rome Life Forum

Child protection attorney Elizabeth Yore exposes the global trafficking networks that prey on migrant children and operate with institutional cover. She criticizes the United Nations and Vatican-backed policies that fuel trafficking while silencing pro-life voices. From missing children in the U.S. to exploited surrogates and the commodification of motherhood, Yore reveals a growing movement to erase the natural family. She warns that globalist agendas, like climate rhetoric and gender ideology, are being used to normalize abuse under the guise of compassion.

December 26, 2025

