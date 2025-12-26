The WAR on Children and the Family EXPOSED | Elizabeth Yore

Child protection attorney Elizabeth Yore exposes the global trafficking networks that prey on migrant children and operate with institutional cover. She criticizes the United Nations and Vatican-backed policies that fuel trafficking while silencing pro-life voices. From missing children in the U.S. to exploited surrogates and the commodification of motherhood, Yore reveals a growing movement to erase the natural family. She warns that globalist agendas, like climate rhetoric and gender ideology, are being used to normalize abuse under the guise of compassion.

