The WAR on fatherhood and how to win | Mother Miriam

The Mother Miriam Show

The Mother Miriam Show

Mother Miriam calls to restore the Catholic family by reclaiming the sacred role of fatherhood, drawing from papal teaching and Catholic tradition as she urges men to lead their homes with prayer, authority, and sacrificial love rather than passing off that duty to schools or culture. She also confronts the silence of Church leaders amid rising heresy, grieves over Israel’s military descent, and condemns assisted suicide as a grave offense against God’s design. Through it all, she calls families to holiness, starting with fathers who refuse to outsource their vocation and instead live as saints in formation.

June 24, 2025

