Mother Miriam Live

The warnings issued by Our Lady of La Salette are beginning to come true

In today's episode, Mother Miriam reads about the secrets of Our Lady of La Salette, who appeared to two young French shepherds in 1846, and her foretelling of great suffering in the world and in the Church.

Mother Miriam LiveApril 28, 2022

