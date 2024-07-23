The Way to Overcome Abuse-Caused Homosexuality - Daily Mass and Regular Confession

Dr. Janet Smith, a Catholic speaker, author, and retired professor of moral theology, joins this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show for an honest, wide-ranging discussion on the sex abuse crisis, homosexuality, and relationships. In this episode, you will learn why it’s difficult for people to believe that seemingly good priests would commit such horrendous acts of abuse, how God’s grace and reliance on Jesus Christ help navigate and reorder one’s desires, why the importance of modeling positive behavior to one’s children can never be understated, and much more.

