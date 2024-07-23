Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Way to Overcome Abuse-Caused Homosexuality - Daily Mass and Regular Confession

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Dr. Janet Smith, a Catholic speaker, author, and retired professor of moral theology, joins this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show for an honest, wide-ranging discussion on the sex abuse crisis, homosexuality, and relationships. In this episode, you will learn why it’s difficult for people to believe that seemingly good priests would commit such horrendous acts of abuse, how God’s grace and reliance on Jesus Christ help navigate and reorder one’s desires, why the importance of modeling positive behavior to one’s children can never be understated, and much more.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

July 23, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

The Way to Overcome Abuse-Caused Homosexuality - Daily Mass and Regular Confession

Recent Videos
24:34

Pro-life advocate Mark Houck raided by FBI now seeking JUSTICE

Recent Videos
44:08

Brain death and ORGAN HARVESTING: What you NEED to know

Recent Videos
1:02:26

Jaw-dropping Vatican financial and sexual corruption EXPOSED

Recent Videos
44:41

Music is ABSOLUTELY CENTRAL to Tolkien’s Catholic vision in Middle Earth

Recent Videos
1:21:20

ENCORE | Man on deathbed after car crash. Here's what he saw

Recent Videos
40:40

THIS holy priest was canceled for doing exactly what priests MUST do

Recent Videos
40:38

Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ prophecy of coming AI tyranny uncovered

Recent Videos
39:28

MIRACLE! St. Michael statue on Donald Trump's bedside table: Fr. Altman tells the story

Recent Videos
28:11

‘New World Order,’ Jerusalem Temple – Two key goals for this religious group hastening ‘Messiah’

Recent Videos
17:42

Who are the REAL conspiracy theorists?

Recent Videos
24:07

2024 – A year that will change the course of history?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...