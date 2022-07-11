message
message
Mother Miriam Live

The wisdom of St. Benedict helps us recognize the word of God is the strongest foundation for the power of words

In today's episode, Mother Miriam talks about St. Benedict and how his legacy applies to the Church today.

Mother Miriam LiveJuly 11, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
Mother Miriam Live

About the Show

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More