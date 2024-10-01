Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The women 'widowed' by the transgender cult

A new documentary is finally telling the devastating stories of wives and children who have dealt with a male-to-female “transition” in their families. LifeSite journalist Frank Wright interviews Vaishnavi Sundar, producer of Behind the Looking Glass, about the women whose husbands have “transitioned,” tragically leaving them alone – and in a silence whose breaking comes at a predictable cost.

Read the full story here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/the-media-ignores-the-tragic-stories-of-women-widowed-by-the-transgender-cult

October 1, 2024

The women 'widowed' by the transgender cult

