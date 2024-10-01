The women 'widowed' by the transgender cult

A new documentary is finally telling the devastating stories of wives and children who have dealt with a male-to-female “transition” in their families. LifeSite journalist Frank Wright interviews Vaishnavi Sundar, producer of Behind the Looking Glass, about the women whose husbands have “transitioned,” tragically leaving them alone – and in a silence whose breaking comes at a predictable cost.

Read the full story here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/the-media-ignores-the-tragic-stories-of-women-widowed-by-the-transgender-cult

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten