Theologian corrects Vatican Bishop who said priests could accompany assisted suicide victims

Dr. Monica Miller responds to Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, who has claimed on behalf of the Catholic Church that anyone who says Judas Iscariot is in hell is a heretic and that a priest may legitimately remain at the bedside of someone undergoing assisted suicide in order to “hold their hand” and “accompany” them.
