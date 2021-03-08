There’s plenty of evidence the COVID vaccine causes damaging side effects

Donate to help Mother Miriam find a new home in the Diocese of Salina: https://www.lifefunder.com/DOMMOIH

In this episode, Mother Miriam talks about concerns regarding the COVID vaccines, and how for Christians they should be morally problematic.

