These are the signs BEFORE the End-Times

Are these the signs before the End-Times? With meticulous detail, Reyes-Ayral highlights the warning signs of the end times, unveiling the rise of the New World Order, a phenomenon prophesied in the Bible and echoed in the messages of Our Lady to mankind. As we witness the world undergoing significant transformations, understanding these warning signs becomes crucial in discerning the times we live in. Delve into the intriguing world of biblical prophecy, focusing on the captivating figures of Enoch and Elijah, two of the Bible’s most famous and powerful prophets. Join us as we explore their ancient prophecies and their significance in the context of the end times.

A respected author and expert on end-times prophecies. Reyes-Ayral guides us through the prophecies given to us in Scripture, shedding light on the belief that Enoch and Elijah will emerge as the “Two Witnesses” mentioned in the book of Revelation. These Two Witnesses are destined to arrive in the end times, preaching the Gospel and calling the world to conversion in Jesus Christ.

Reyes-Ayral’s insights are particularly fascinating as he explores the role of the Two Witnesses in rebuking the kingdom of the Anti-Christ. Drawing connections to contemporary issues, such as the modern LGBT agenda, the New World Order, Freemasonry, and the One World Religion, Reyes-Ayral paints a vivid picture of the battle between good and evil in the end times.

Prepare to be captivated by Reyes-Ayral’s comprehensive exploration of the end times and the rise of the Anti-Christ. Drawing upon biblical prophecy and Marian’s messages, this video offers valuable insights into the impending global challenges and the role of Enoch and Elijah in confronting the forces of darkness.

Gain a deeper understanding of the prophetic messages conveyed in Scripture and their relevance in today’s world. Join us as we unravel the mysteries of the end times, offering you a comprehensive view of the impending events and the potential ramifications for humanity.

Xavier Reyes-Ayral, a renowned expert on end-times prophecies, as he unveils the secrets of the Anti-Christ’s rise and the pivotal role of Enoch and Elijah. Prepare to be enlightened and challenged as you navigate the intricate web of biblical prophecy and discover the significance of these ancient prophecies in our modern era.

Enter into the realm of eschatology and gain a deeper understanding of the end times with this captivating video presentation. Learn more to broaden your perspective on biblical prophecy and its implications for our world today.

