These Catholic priests need your help! Life after being canceled by your bishop
The Coalition for Canceled Priests has launched a fundraising campaign to secure a retreat center in Northwest Indiana for priests who have been sidelined by their bishops. The 61-acre property would act as a place of refuge for clergy. Click here to support our priests: https://www.canceledpriests.org/priestshome/
LSNTVMay 4, 2022
