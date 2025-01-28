These sisters heard the Lord call to them

Sisters Pia Jude and Juliana Guadalupe of the Sisters of Life share how the Lord called out to them and started their journey to religious life. The order’s unique mission of accompanying women who’ve had an abortion on their journey to healing, the incredible power of prayer and the Holy Eucharist, and more. Their testimony reveals the beauty of responding to Christ’s call and the hope found in His love.

