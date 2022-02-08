'They are butchering people': Republican Congressman scorches China's 'Genocide Olympics'
No American politician has spoken out against China's oppressive communist regime more than Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), who held a press conference last week in front of the Chinese Embassy in Washington, accusing the Chinese Communist Party of a planned genocide against the Uighur Muslims.
LSNTVFebruary 8, 2022
