2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
'They are butchering people': Republican Congressman scorches China's 'Genocide Olympics'

No American politician has spoken out against China's oppressive communist regime more than Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), who held a press conference last week in front of the Chinese Embassy in Washington, accusing the Chinese Communist Party of a planned genocide against the Uighur Muslims.

LSNTVFebruary 8, 2022

