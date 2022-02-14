They beat me and my wife: Freedom activist exposes brutality of Chinese Communist Party
Chen Guangcheng, the blind human rights lawyer and outspoken dissident who escaped from China in 2012, revealed to LifeSite the shocking brutality the Community Party inflicted on him and his wife.
LSNTVFebruary 14, 2022
