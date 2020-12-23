‘They have broken the law’: GOP Congressman will contest 2020 election

Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is the youngest member of the House of Representatives at age 25. At a conference hosted by Turning Point USA recently, he expressed support for challenging the outcome of the 2020 presidential race.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on this and on other important topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=VidPage_Cawthorn
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub
Follow LifeSite on social media Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LifeSiteNews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LifeSite
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.