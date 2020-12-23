‘They have broken the law’: GOP Congressman will contest 2020 election

Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is the youngest member of the House of Representatives at age 25. At a conference hosted by Turning Point USA recently, he expressed support for challenging the outcome of the 2020 presidential race.

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on this and on other important topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=VidPage_Cawthorn

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub

Follow LifeSite on social media Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LifeSiteNews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LifeSite

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews