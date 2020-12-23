Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

‘They have broken the law’: GOP Congressman will contest 2020 election

Wed Dec 23, 2020 - 6:04 pm EST

In This Episode

Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is the youngest member of the House of Representatives at age 25. At a conference hosted by Turning Point USA recently, he expressed support for challenging the outcome of the 2020 presidential race.

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on this and on other important topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=VidPage_Cawthorn

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub

Follow LifeSite on social media Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LifeSiteNews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LifeSite

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE