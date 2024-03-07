They want to ELIMINATE 7 billion people. Will you be one of them?

The globalists have pledged to slash the world population down by 7,000,000,000 people — are you ready? Globalists hate the sight of large families and young children, and they’ll stop at nothing to destroy a prosperous humanity. Across the globe, men and women are waking up to the alarming truth that governments no longer serve God or the people. LifeSiteNews is getting the truth out to millions of people worldwide who think that globalist agendas won’t affect them or their families — they couldn’t be more wrong. Watch, be warned, and tell others about the globalist plan to destroy humanity.

