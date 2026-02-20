"They Want to TAKE ME OUT" Catholic ATTACKED by Zionists

Carrie Prejean Boller, the Catholic mother removed from the White House Religious Liberty Commission after refusing to equate anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, breaks her silence on the death threats that have followed. In this emotional interview with John-Henry Westen, she reveals disturbing phone calls in the night, warnings from high-level government officials about tapped phones and staged accidents, and a family preparing for the worst.

She explains why she felt compelled to publicly state she is not suicidal, does not use drugs or alcohol, and is under spiritual direction, not for effect, but because the threats are real.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/carrie-prejean-speaks-out-on-threats-to-her-life/

