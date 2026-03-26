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They want us to HATE Iran - Jason Jones EXPOSES their lies

The John-Henry Westen Show

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They told you Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. They told you Libya would become a democracy. They told you Afghanistan could be remade in America’s image. And after each war, they moved on — leaving rubble, orphans, and a story they no longer tell.

Now they want you to hate Iran. Jason Jones is here to remind you what happens when you believe them.

In this unflinching conversation, Jones dismantles the machinery of selective outrage that drives the West toward another war. The same media champions “human rights” while ignoring atrocities committed by U.S. allies. The same politicians who claim to protect women arm the very regimes they condemn. The same narratives that justified Iraq are being recycled for Tehran. Jason Jones refuses to let them pass as truth.

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March 26, 2026

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