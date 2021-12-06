LSNTV

This Brazilian hero adopted 44 disabled children

Tonio de Mello is a pro-life hero who adopted his 44 disabled children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He is so grateful for the ways in which LifeSiteNews helped his family last year, and now he is asking us to dig deep again this Christmas. Help Tonio's 44 disabled children: https://www.lifefunder.com/jesusmenino

LSNTVDecember 6, 2021

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More