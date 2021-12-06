This Brazilian hero adopted 44 disabled children
Tonio de Mello is a pro-life hero who adopted his 44 disabled children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He is so grateful for the ways in which LifeSiteNews helped his family last year, and now he is asking us to dig deep again this Christmas. Help Tonio's 44 disabled children: https://www.lifefunder.com/jesusmenino
LSNTVDecember 6, 2021
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
URGENT: Christians fleeing Taliban in Afghanistan still need help
-
-
'Jesus himself was an unexpected child.' The nativity of Christ at the Supreme Court
-
Expert Analysis on why Roe vs. Wade will likely be overturned
-
COVID crisis has led to ‘mass hysteria’ caused by fear: Canadian ethics professor